LAHORE :- The third day of Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with joy and enthusiasm as festivities remain in full swing.With the Eid holidays coming to an end, families and children are making the most of the final day. Kids have already planned to empty their elders’ pockets, with some heading to the zoo and others enjoying rides in parks.

The first two days saw massive crowds at public spots, with people indulging in outings and celebrations. Women and children enjoyed Eid to the fullest, capping off their day with visits to restaurants. From karahi and sajji to barbecue and ice cream, food lovers relished a variety of food items.Even on the last day of Eidul Fitr, the feasting, outings, gatherings, and celebrations continue, making the most of the festive spirit before routine life resumes.

The festivities were celebrated with equal passion on the second day of Eid as well. Citizens planned an exciting second day of Eid, filled with outings, feasts, and gatherings.