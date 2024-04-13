Security forces killed a most wanted terrorist and injured two of his associates in an intelligence-based operation in Bunir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, the operation was conducted on the confirmed information of the presence of terrorists in Buner.

According to ISPR, in the exchange of fire, the leader of the high-value target terrorists, Saleem alias Rabbani, was killed and 2 terrorists were injured, while 2 brave jawans were also martyred in the encounter with the terrorists.

According to the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army, Lance Naik Haseeb Javed and Havaldar Mudassar Mehmood were martyred by terrorists.

Havildar Mudassar Mehmood Shaheed belongs to Rawalpindi district who served in Pakistan Army for 16 years, he left behind his parents, wife and 2 sons.

Lance Naik Haseeb Javed Shaheed belongs to Poonch district of Azad Kashmir, Lance Naik Haseeb Javed Shaheed served in the Pakistan Army for 5 years and is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist Saleem alias Rabbani was involved in several acts of terrorism against the security forces, the dead terrorist was also involved in extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, the dead terrorist Saleem was highly wanted and the government wanted his head. The price was set at Rs 50 lakh.

According to the public relations department, the clearance operation is ongoing in the area, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to end terrorism, the sacrifices of brave men strengthen our determination.