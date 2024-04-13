The names of the match officials for the T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand have been announced.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the names of the match officials for the five T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Five umpires including Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar will supervise the matches of the series, including Asif Yaqub, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi.

Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe will perform his duties as ICC match referee.

The 67-year-old Pycroft has officiated 144 T20I matches and by officiating in all five matches, he will become second in the list of match referees for most T20I matches.

Currently, New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe 175 and Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugale 145 T20 International matches have served as match referees.