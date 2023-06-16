SRINAGAR: 5 more Kashmiris were martyred in India’s state of terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmiri media, Indian forces martyred 5 Kashmiri youths in a fake encounter in Kupwara district. Several youths were arrested during the siege of Kupwara and nearby areas.

The occupying Indian army violated the sanctity of the chador and the four walls, entered the houses, abused the women and harassed the children. The homes of Kashmiris were also ransacked.

Blockade of Kupwara and nearby areas continues. Mobile and internet services are also down and people are confined to their homes. Protests will be held in different areas after Friday prayers against the atrocities of Indian forces.