Bharti Hyderabad: An Indian film producer was arrested red-handed by the police while selling drugs.

According to reports, the police arrested film producer SKP Chaudhary red-handed while trying to sell cocaine.

90 sachets of the drug weighing 82.75 grams were recovered from the producer and seized by the police. Apart from this, 2 lakh 5 thousand rupees in cash, 4 mobile phones, and a vehicle have also been seized from his possession.

Indian media say that the total value of the items seized by the police is 78.5 million rupees.

According to the police, the accused was the distributor of the Telugu film ‘Kabali’ and two other Telugu and one Tamil films, but they could not get the profits they expected from these films.

After the failure of the films, the producer got frustrated and moved to Goa and started a club business there. Where he used to sell drugs to his friends and celebrities who came to his club from Hyderabad.

Police say the producer bought 100 sachets of cocaine from a Nigerian and sold 10 sachets to his friends to earn money.