According to three doctors, the claims made by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are not only “laughable but also unfounded,” according to senior journalist Shahzeb Khanzada.

When Khan was arrested and held at the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office, a urine sample was taken, and Patel said on Friday that the preliminary test results indicated “excessive alcohol and cocaine consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.”

It was odd that the health minister took 17 days to provide the report, which was merely a preliminary one, given that they said a urine sample result is often shared within a few days.

The health minister had stated that the police will receive the report “once the detailed report comes”.

Khanzada reported that “the doctors said that the report could not substantiate the claims made by the health minister.”

The doctors asserted that the study itself contradicted the health minister’s assertion that Khan had a mental illness.

Patel had stated at the conference that his conduct and body language “are not those of a fit man” based on the medical reports.

The article claims that Khan is behaving in a way that is only befitting of an agent or a lunatic. These movements don’t belong to someone with a stable mental state.

“His mental stability is questionable,” a five-member panel of prominent doctors added further.

Khanzada claimed that the study released to the media, however, showed something else.

The doctors emphasised that Khan’s health is sound, according to the study itself. Even the stress and anxiety symptoms mentioned in the report are expected given his incarceration.

He indicated that there was a discrepancy between what was said [during the press conference] and what was written in the report.

Furthermore, he claimed it was unusual that the former prime minister was mentally stable enough to be detained and brought in for questioning by NAB, yet the health minister claimed he was not.

According to the experts, anger and fear are typical reactions to being arrested, Khanzada said.

It should be mentioned that the health minister turned down his invitation to join the show so they could talk about the findings.