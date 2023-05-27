KARACHI: Ali Zaidi, the head of Imran Khan’s party’s Sindh chapter, stated on Saturday that he was resigning from all party positions in response to the violent protests on May 9.

The former federal minister for maritime issued a video statement denouncing the vandalism on May 9 and announcing his decision to leave politics and all party roles.

“I entered politics to support Pakistan. I once more denounce the events on May 9,” he stated. He praised the military, saying, “The armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and we sleep peacefully because of them as they protect our borders.”

All individuals responsible for the violence, he stated, should be brought to justice. Ali Zaidi acknowledged that his decision to leave politics was difficult but added that he had made an effort to serve the nation.

After Mr. Khan was taken into custody from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) grounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9, violent demonstrations broke out.

Twelve military buildings, including the Mianwali airbase and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, were demolished as revenge for the PTI leader’s detention.

The mob also invaded the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time, which was strongly denounced by the nation’s political and military authorities.