KARACHI: Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has disclosed that according to the medical report of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his mental balance is not correct and he uses alcohol and cocaine.

The Federal Minister of Health has said in a press conference that after the attack on Imran Khan, his medical was done before reaching the hospital, the medical report is public property which I am presenting to the public.

He revealed that according to the medical report, Imran Khan uses alcohol and cocaine and his mental balance is not right.

The federal health minister said that after the attack, Imran Khan’s leg was hit by bullet fragments, and plastered it saying it was a fracture, but there is no mention of a fracture in his leg in his medical reports.

He asked which plaster in the world remains on the leg for six months.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that the doctors who recommended Imran Khan to wear a plaster for five to six months will also be called.

In response to a question, the Federal Health Minister said that if the Supreme Court declares Imran Khan insane, then we will accept the court decision.

Referring to the events of May 9, he said that everyone knows what happened on May 9, Imran Khan crossed the red line, we were also flogged, we also saw jails, but we stood with the army.