On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed making a decision on a petition submitted by Senator Azam Swati of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asking for post-arrest bail in the contentious tweets matter.

Swati has been imprisoned since November 27 after being detained twice for using derogatory language toward senior military figures, including former army head General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Bajwa was called names by the septuagenarian.

Regarding the case brought against him on November 26, Swati had submitted a plea in the IHC asking to be released on bail.

As a result of the senator committing the same offence twice, trial court judge Azam Khan rejected the senator’s earlier plea, which was submitted on December 21.

The senator said in his application that he had never disparaged any institutions. Additionally, he stated that despite an inquiry, the prosecution had no evidence to support its case.

Since all of the evidence against Swati is documented, the application stated that he is 75 years old, has heart disease, and would receive a jail sentence without being found guilty.

Today’s hearing

Without the special prosecutor present, the case hearing was presided over by IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq. In court, Swati’s attorney Babar Awan represented his client.

Swati’s son wants to provide his perspective to the court, according to Awan.

The son of Swati stated, “My father had written a letter; I want to read it with the court’s permission.”

Justice Farooq then stated that the letter was in the courtroom.

The court announced that a larger bench would be assembled to finally resolve this issue.

The court responded by stating that a larger bench cannot be established today and that Swati’s attorney should have the case reviewed today.