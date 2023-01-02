In the second Test match against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, New Zealand has chosen to bat first.

New Zealand makes one alteration, while Pakistan makes two to their starting lineup.

Even though Ish Sodhi, a New Zealand leg-spinner, had his best bowling statistics of his career, Pakistan managed to hold on for a hard-fought draw in the opening Test to avoid suffering its fifth home loss in a row.

Sodhi nearly gave New Zealand the victory on the fifth and final day when he took 6-86 in the first two sessions, but Pakistan fought back and declared their second innings at 311-8.

The daunting goal of 138 for New Zealand to win in 15 overs was set with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18 at the conclusion of the chase.

Only one wicket, Michael Bracewell, was lost for three.

Sodhi was the star of the show, surpassing his previous record of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years earlier.

With Southee as captain after Kane Williamson’s six-year reign, New Zealand, which postponed their white-ball trip of Pakistan last year due to security concerns, is attempting to snap a string of four straight test losses.