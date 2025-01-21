PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rejected the objections raised by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to the Universities Amendment Act and appointed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chancellor of the universities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rejected the objections raised by the Governor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Amendment Act and issued a gazette notification of the KP Universities Amendment Act.

According to the gazette notification, the Chief Minister has become the Chancellor of the government universities.

It should be noted that the provincial assembly had approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Amendment Act while the Governor had raised objections.