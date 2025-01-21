Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has named India as his favourite team for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sourav Ganguly said that he believes that India can be declared a strong candidate for the Champions Trophy after seeing their performance in the last 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup.

The former Indian captain highlighted the problems faced by the Indian team in the red-ball format but stressed that India is a strong team in white-ball cricket.

In this regard, he said that the team will have to work in Test cricket, especially when they are playing foreign series. Rohit is great in white-ball cricket. After the Champions Trophy starts, you will see a different Rohit Sharma.

It should be noted that the ICC mega event will start in Karachi from February 19. While India will play all its matches in Dubai.