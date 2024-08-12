Good news for the people! A big drop in the prices of petroleum products is expected

There is good news for the people suffering from inflation, there is a possibility of a big reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

According to the sources, the price of petroleum products has been shown to be reduced by Rs. 12 per liter. According to the working so far, petrol, diesel and kerosene can be cheaper.

Sources say that the price of diesel per liter is likely to decrease by 8 and a half rupees, while the price of petrol may decrease by more than 9 rupees per liter, and the price of kerosene may decrease by more than 12 rupees. It is possible.

According to the sources, OGRA will send the final summary regarding the prices of petroleum products on August 15. The new prices will be announced in consultation with the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister.