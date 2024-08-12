One and a half percent reduction in interest rate on national savings schemes was announced.

The National Savings Center has reduced the interest rate on savings accounts by one and a half percent to 19 percent while issuing new rates on 3 different schemes.

The rate of return on short-term savings certificates has been reduced by 134 basis points to 17.90 percent, the rate of return on Sarwa Islamic Savings Accounts has been reduced by one and a half percent to 19 percent, but the rate of return on all other schemes has been maintained.

Experts say that the decrease in interest rates is an indication of further reduction in interest rates in the future monetary policy.