ISLAMABAD: After hearing K-petitions Electric’s on Tuesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) suggested that it was ordering the business to repay its customers Rs7.43/unit as part of the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2022 in January 2023 bills.

The power plant in Karachi had applied to NEPRA and stated that it was willing to give consumers back Rs7.04 per unit.

The NEPRA hearing was presided over by Chairman Tauseef Farooqi. Additionally present were representatives from the KP Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan, Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh authorities.

After computing the power sale-purchase statistics for November 2022 from KE, NEPRA made the suggested calculation.

The agency will announce its final decision to include these rulings in consumer billings for January 2023 in a few days.

All user types of KE would be eligible for this adjustment/relief, with the exception of lifeline power users, household consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and charging stations for electric vehicles (EVCS).

Since July 2022, the regulator has given K-Electric five consecutive months to reimburse the customers for the stated per-unit rates.

It’s interesting to note that in its prior ruling for the FCA in October, NEPRA had ordered the utility to repay customers Rs2.456 per unit in their December bills. It cost the corporation a total of Rs. 4.11 billion and was being repaid.

The price of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed) decreased by 18%, 15%, and 37%, respectively, in November compared to September 2022, according to a company representative.