From today to May 27, there is a possibility of heat wave in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh.

In most cities of Sindh and Punjab, the day temperature is likely to be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal from today to May 23, while the mercury is likely to rise by 6 to 8 degrees during May 23 to 27.

According to the Meteorological Department, the daytime temperature in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan will be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than normal from today to May 27.

Due to rising temperatures, there is a risk of bursting of glacier lakes and there are also chances of flash floods.

Experts have advised the population to be cautious.