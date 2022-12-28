By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, discussed very important topics in the programme “Sachi Baat,” including the postponement of local body elections in the capital and Pakistan’s economy.

Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV, SK Niazi, stated in the programme “Sachi Baat” that “Benazir Bhutto was a great leader; she always thought about the interests of Pakistan; I had a very close relationship with Ms.

Benazir Bhutto; she did a lot of good work for Pakistan; the death of Benazir Bhutto has caused a great loss to the country.” He further stated, “Allah has blessed Pakistan with many blessings; we should do our part for the betterment of country.”

Economist Aqeel Karim Dhedhi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “We should honour the agreements made by the government with the IMF; the improvement of the country’s economy will be achieved by fulfilling the agreements made with the IMF.”

The government must uphold its end of the bargain struck with the IMF. The government will have to fulfil the agreements signed with the IMF. He further stated, “If the agreements with the IMF are fulfilled on time, then the world’s confidence will increase; there are very good people in Pakistan; please come together and find a solution for the improvement of the economy.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “The government should punish those who do wrong; currently, the economic conditions in the whole world are bad; Pakistan also cannot be separated from these situations; the government will have to improve its performance; government should take steps for the betterment of entrepreneurs.”

Ex-Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper. He stated, “The federal government was not serious about local elections.” He further stated, “The Islamabad High Court has annulled the decision of the Election Commission.”

The federal government was facing defeat in the local elections. As the situation stands, it seems difficult to hold the general election. The federal government rejected the decision of the Election Commission. The government will not hold local body elections. He concluded that “the postponement of local body elections is a dishonest decision by the government.”

PML (N) Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “Conditions are not favourable for local body elections; local elections were not possible due to the security situation; we believe that the country’s conditions and economy are not good; we are in the government and know that there were security threats.”

PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He said that local body elections were suspended six or seven days ago. “Mr. Niazi, your experience and analysis are very important; you (SK Niazi) are sitting in Islamabad keeping a close eye on things, and the government is not paying attention to public issues,” said the member of provincial assembly. Government’s focus is only on taking revenge on political opponents.