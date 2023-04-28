LAKKI MARWA: On Thursday night, reports of numerous attacks that were likely acts of terrorism came from various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

A large explosion occurred close to the Government Postgraduate College in Lakki Marwat city, which is home to security personnel and a military installation.

According to the neighbours, after the initial explosion, there were numerous further blasts and intense shooting that partially damaged houses in the populated area.

Preliminary information indicates that militants attacked a military installation late at night, resulting in a bombing and hour-long battle. The district headquarters hospital was placed on notice, but at the time of writing, no victims had been brought in. No casualties were reported as the shooting exchange came to an end.

After the attack, security was increased throughout the district. The incidents and the number of casualties, however, were not the subject of any public notification from military or security organisations.

The aforementioned incident came after three terrorists were killed on April 24 in the Paharakhel Thall village of Lakki Marwat after they targeted a retired colonel in his guest room. Javed Iqbal, a CTD inspector who was hurt during the gunfire exchange, eventually passed away in a Bannu hospital.

Although there were other incidents reported [two in the Bannu district’s Janikhel area and one in the Tank district’s Mir Kalam area], neither the police nor the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) made any official announcements.