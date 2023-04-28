KARACHI: The officials reported that after several hours of work, a large fire that broke out on Friday in a 12-story building near Nursery on Karachi’s main thoroughfare Sharea Faisal was extinguished.

A high-rise office block was partially destroyed by fire that spread to roughly 15 offices, but no one was hurt, and scores of trapped occupants were rescued.

After realising the severity of the incident, the fire department sent more than the first one fire engine that was dispatched. By 11:20 am, the fire had been put out by three fire engines in total and a snorkel.

The cooling process is under way, according to fire brigade department officials.

A multi-story building near Nursery on Sharea Faisal was completely destroyed by fire last month, inflicting at least one injury and forcing many people to flee for their lives.

The building, which according to fire department employees holds numerous offices, first caught fire in a billboard on top of it before spreading to include the entire structure. The fire was classed as a third-degree fire by fire tenders.

13 fire tenders responded to cries for assistance and arrived at the structure, which was next to a gas station, to put out the Category III fire.

According to SHO Inaam Junejo of Ferozeabad Police Station, he and his team hurried to the scene in response to information and contacted the fire department and rescue services to get to the property.

He claimed that K-Electric and other utility workers also showed up and cut the electrical and gas connections.

Additionally, two snorkels joined the frantic fire-putting efforts.

SHO Junejo claimed that throughout the operation, they were able to rescue everyone who was inside the building; however, one person was hurt when they leapt from the first story of the structure.