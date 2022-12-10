On day two of the match, Pakistan lost to England in the second test in Multan after being all out for 202, giving up a 79-run lead in the first innings. For the home team, Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63), each got a half-century.

The English bowlers’ favourite was left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who claimed 4-98.The opening game of the series was won by England in Rawalpindi by 74 runs on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Saud Shakeel, a middle-order batsman for Pakistan, was bowled by England’s Jack Leach for his 100th Test wicket.Pakistan’s batting never recovered after Robinson shattered the 91-run third-wicket stand between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel.

The penultimate Pakistani batter to be struck out scored 22 runs in just 31 balls, and his name was Faheem Ashraf. Leach was England’s favourite bowler, posting stats of 4-98. Joe Root and Mark Wood both claimed two wickets.

It should be noted that on the first day of the second Test, England’s first innings score was 281 after being bowled out.On Friday, Pakistani rookie Abrar Ahmed bowled effectively against England and claimed seven wickets.

Due to his glasses, the 24-year-old is known among his friends as “Harry Potter,” and he used his own special brand of wizardry to finish with a score of 7-114.

Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope contributed the most runs during England’s innings, which was finished at teatime after captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat (60).