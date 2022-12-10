LAHORE: The Pakistani actor Saba Faisal has taken down all of the Neha Malik-related videos she had put on her Instagram.

A few days ago, a prominent actor in the Pakistani drama scene broadcast a video in which she declared that she had cut ties with her son and daughter-in-law. She made claims about Neha torturing the family’s minds in the video.

Neha criticised Sadia Faisal, her sister-in-law, and her mother-in-law in response.Saba posted a second video on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude to her followers and the social media sites for helping the family during this trying time.

The actor has since pleaded with her followers to be sympathetic and refrain from spreading false information about the family and her daughter-in-law Neha Malik publicly.