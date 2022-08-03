After the ECP’s eagerly anticipated decision in the prohibited funding case, the PML-N leaders called for legal action to punish the former ruling party whilst also they started singing blues about “injustice” meted out to them in the hands of the judiciary over “immaterial things.”

The attacks on the PTI reverberated throughout the National Assembly on Tuesday. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the minister of defence, pleaded with the executive branch to report the issue of PTI’s illegal fundraising to a judiciary for further action.

Despite his relief at the outcome, the minister noted that it took eight years for “justice to be served,” noting that no instance of such a protracted delay in a contentious matter has ever occurred in Pakistani political history.

He stated that a decision was made today against a defendant who the court had deemed to be “sadiq” and “ameen.”

Asif made a motion of issue in the National Assembly, requesting that the judiciary review the evidence cited in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling on the subject of foreign funding for the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

In order to defend the law and the constitution, as well as to put an end to the culture of verbal abuse and unlawful behaviour, he said the court should rule on the merits of the case.

He claimed that by stating that PTI had received illegal foreign donations, the ECP had carried out its duty today. Imran Khan, he claimed, was a foreign agent “who injured and defamed the state institutions.”