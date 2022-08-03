ISLAMABAD: Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the newly-elected chairwoman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), stated on Tuesday that research conducted at universities and other institutions should offer solutions to regional and international problems because the nation is now dealing with many difficulties.

Dr. Ahmed stated at his first press conference after serving as the HEC chairperson for two years that Pakistan was facing a number of difficulties, including water scarcity and flooding, food security, climate change, and security; as a result, university research should offer solutions to these issues.

The commission will advance the aim of enhancing the quality of teaching and research in higher education institutions, according to Dr. Ahmed, who also served as the HEC’s chief executive officer from 2014 to 2018.

Universities will also be encouraged and supported to play a proactive role.He emphasised that the main issues confronting the higher ed industry were quality, governance, and technological readiness. He declared that the HEC would work to continuously enhance both quality and governance.

He issued a warning that universities that failed to change to meet the demands of the modern world would fall behind.

Dr. Ahmed stated that HEC was dedicated to fulfilling its purpose to increase access, improve quality, and ensure relevance, but he also added that it will place a strong emphasis on caution when growing the higher education sector.

Despite obstacles, the government has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to assisting the higher education industry.