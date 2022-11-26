LAHORE: Nine alleged terrorists are said to have been detained by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab during various intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted throughout the province.

Additionally, during the seven-week IBOs, authorities detained the suspects and seized two IEDs, a sizable amount of explosives, 13 detonators, a protective fuse, weapons, bullets, and cash from them.

The following people have been named as the suspects who were apprehended: Muhammad Bilal, Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Pervez, Muhammad Siddique, Abul Manan, and Ismail. Abdur Razzaque from Lahore was also among the suspects.

A CTD spokesman claimed that the suspects were planning to attack prominent figures, public institutions, and sensitive sites.Former prime minister Imran Khan’s life was under danger, thus interior minister Rana Sanaullah had advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone today’s gathering (Saturday).

Speaking at a news conference in the nation’s capital, the interior minister claimed that there are reports from the agencies claiming that Imran Khan’s life is in danger, adding that Imran Khan still has time to call off his march. He claimed that the march’s organisers wanted to see political stability and an end to the economy.

Rana asserted that Imran would not receive the election date from Rawalpindi and that the day, November 26, had been set aside for the long march for a specific purpose.

Imran Khan should meet with the PDM leadership, which includes Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akthar Mengal, and Khalid Magsi, according to Rana, who asserted that Imran Khan cannot succeed in any way.

“Hopefully, Nawaz and PM Shehbaz won’t reject you if you [Imran] wishes to meet with them,” Rana remarked.Since I am your political opponent, not adversary, I will be here to help if you need anything in this regard.