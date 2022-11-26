Hassan Ahmed, an actor, has reacted to a recent interview his model-turned-actress wife Sunita Marshall gave about her life and profession, in which she also discusses the difficulties Ahmed encountered as an actor.

The Beqadar actor is adamant that everything expressed was “Sunita’s interpretation of events,” much of which were “incorrect,” and even if they were, only he has the right to talk about his hardships and only he gets to determine when and whether he even should.

During their talk, Sunita recalled the moment when she and Hassan first started dating and people in the entertainment industry started making assumptions about his riches.”They were trying to figure out who he was and how rich he was. They assumed that since I was seeing him, he must be quite wealthy. I’m not sure why folks around here think this way.

Hassan, however, left this advertising firm because he wanted to pursue a career in acting. I’ll say it again: He made this decision, and I fully agree with it. I was happy since, obviously, he was motivated by seeing me, mujhe he dekh ke shoq charha hai na. MashaAllah, at that time, I was flourishing. Sunita then thought back on how she had found job and kept finding it, but claimed her husband did not have the same luck. He had to work really hard.

And this one time, after a year had gone, I advised him to wait another six months. Do something else if you are unable to find employment. You cannot continue to sit at home. He was obviously really depressed and acting was his passion, so he sincerely wanted to pursue it.

Sunita also talked about her husband’s issues with anger and revealed how she maintained her composure during their difficult time, which helped their relationship grow. She continued by praising Hassan for never soliciting favours from people in his line of work.She said, “I didn’t support him, and he found tasks on his own; MashaAllah, he’s doing well on his own.

Hassan shared a video on his Instagram in response to the interview. a disclaimer being given. So I wanted to discuss an interview that my wife Sunita gave a few days ago, the man said. I watched the interview yesterday when it aired. I wanted to publicly clarify a few things since it’s a public interview.”Whatever Sunita has claimed, it’s her own account of the events,” Hassan continued. And my account of the events is consistent with it. Many of the things that were said were also untrue, and even if they had been, they need to be kept between a husband and a wife. Nothing ought to be made public.