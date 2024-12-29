A comprehensive overview of the climate-related challenges faced by Pakistan, its efforts to address environmental issues, and the cooperation between Pakistan and China in combating climate change is necessary. We have faced extreme weather events. Firstly, Pakistan has been experiencing the adverse impacts of climate change, including extreme temperatures, excessive rainfall, and devastating floods. The 2022 floods, described as a once-in-a-century event, caused significant human and economic losses. Secondly, air pollution. In 2023, Pakistan was listed as one of the countries with the worst air quality in the world, and in 2024, Lahore was rated the most polluted city globally during the winter season. Thirdly, high climate vulnerability. Despite contributing less than 1% to global emissions, Pakistan faces a disproportionately high risk of climate-related mortality. This vulnerability is exacerbated by recurring droughts, water shortages, and the negative impact on agriculture and food security. Economic and social impact was there. The combination of environmental threats, such as extreme weather and pollution, has severely affected Pakistan’s agriculture, productivity, and the livelihoods of its people. The Pakistani government, particularly the Punjab provincial government, has been actively addressing these environmental challenges through policies, action plans, and new technologies. These efforts include promoting cross-border cooperation, especially in combating smog in Lahore. China has been a key partner in supporting Pakistan’s environmental initiatives. This includes sending environmental experts to conduct research and providing technologies like air quality monitoring stations. Additionally, China has pledged to share knowledge and resources through initiatives like the Action Plan on Early Warning for Climate Change Adaptation (2025-2027), which includes a cloud-based early warning system to enhance Pakistan’s disaster response capabilities. Both countries are committed to multilateral frameworks for climate change action, with China being a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. China is helping Pakistan through the sharing of technologies for disaster prevention and climate adaptation. A customized early warning system for climate-related disasters will soon be implemented in Pakistan. China views cooperation on climate issues as essential for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which aims to enhance connectivity, promote green transformation, and boost regional stability. China and Pakistan’s collaboration is presented as an example for other developing countries, demonstrating how cooperation between nations can address global challenges like climate change. The passage emphasizes that developed countries, with their historical responsibility for emissions, should contribute more to climate financing and support the developing world in combating climate change. It suggests that they should break down barriers to green technologies and provide the necessary technical and financial support to less-developed countries like Pakistan. The cooperation between China and Pakistan in addressing environmental challenges offers significant promise. By combining China’s technological expertise, financial resources, and experience in managing environmental issues, along with Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, the partnership can create a model for other developing nations to follow. Additionally, this cooperation aligns with broader global goals of climate justice, emphasizing the need for equity in addressing climate change. The cooperation not only strengthens bilateral ties but also contributes to global climate governance and sustainable development. Despite minimal contribution to global emissions, Pakistan faces disproportionate climate risks. China’s role as a crucial partner in providing technology, expertise, and support for Pakistan’s climate action efforts is significant. China-Pakistan strategic collaboration can help mitigate environmental threats, promote green development, and enhance disaster resilience. The cooperation between these two nations also serves as a message to developed countries, urging them to fulfill their climate commitments and support developing nations in the fight against climate change. This cooperation could serve as a powerful model for enhancing the resilience of developing countries in the face of climate change and environmental degradation.