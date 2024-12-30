When circumstances change, attitudes also change, Qamar Zaman Kaira Whenever there are negotiations, the government is overthrown, says Kanwar Dilshad

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group Of news paper and Chairman Roze news SK Niazi While talking in his Renowed Talk Show Sachi Baat Program he said that The truth is SK Niazi The situation in the country is very bad at the moment, Statements are coming from the US again and again Donald Trump has not assumed the office of President, so these are his statements PTI demands release of PTI founder PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Everyone has the right to express their opinion, When circumstances change, attitudes also change Our opinion is not final There are no differences in the PPP The agreements made with us are not being fulfilled Crisis can arise in a day but we will not let it happen We want the promises made to us to be fulfilled Situations worsen due to bitterness We want there to be no criticism, issues to be resolved Bitterness does not heal, it will harm the country Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will definitely become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, If democracy works, it will work, says

Political parties make mistakes and they should be acknowledged, There have been many experiences with the country before, There is no doubt that America is a global power If these countries do not cooperate with us, we cannot move forward, There is no doubt that there is pressure from America, First of all, we have to think about our home, We should expect that the opposition will not make any demand that the government cannot fulfill, Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dalshad Whenever there are negotiations, the government is overthrown, says Kanwar Dilshad Political crisis was created during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s era too The result is in front of everyone, Agreements reached between Benazir Bhutto and Pervez Musharraf in Dubai, PTI people say hold elections,We want the issues to be resolved PTI people say these are Form 47 people Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique.