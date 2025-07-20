Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, has strongly condemned the refusal to administer oath to members elected on reserved seats in the KP Assembly, terming it a serious conspiracy against the constitution and democracy.

In a fiery statement, Ikhtiar Wali said the KP Assembly has been turned into a constitutional mockery, and denying oath to duly elected members is equivalent to burying the constitution. He called the move not just a slap in the face of democracy but also a blatant display of political hooliganism.

He alleged that the move laid the groundwork for “stealing” the upcoming Senate elections and claimed that even PTI’s own members have started abandoning the party. Yet, the successful candidates on reserved seats are being blocked from taking oath to manipulate the Senate election outcome.

Ikhtiar Wali further accused PTI of trying to derail the Election Commission’s announced schedule, aiming to deprive the PML-N and other parties of their constitutional rights — a move he equated with robbing the public mandate.

He urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take immediate notice, emphasizing that restoring constitutional order and ensuring democratic continuity is the need of the hour.