ISLAMABAD : A case has been filed against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) after videos surfaced on social media allegedly defaming state and national security institutions.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad by a sub-inspector of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The case was registered following Afridi’s media talk outside Adiala Jail, during which he allegedly made false, derogatory, and intimidating statements about state institutions. The remarks were later shared through the official social media accounts of the ruling PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FIR accused Afridi of creating and spreading misleading and inflammatory content on social media, with the intent to incite violence, sow hatred, and promote anti-state sentiments, thereby threatening Pakistan’s security and stability. The investigation has been assigned to NCCIA Sub-Inspector Waseem Khan.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned Afridi’s comments against the armed forces, saying the KP chief minister had shown “extreme ingratitude” towards those who had sacrificed the most in the province.

Calling the remarks “baseless and intolerable,” Naqvi stated that no patriotic citizen could speak against the brave officers and soldiers who laid down their lives for Pakistan. He accused Afridi of trying to please the country’s enemies through such statements.

Highlighting the unmatched sacrifices of the armed forces, Naqvi said, “The nation and the world recognise the services of our security personnel, who restored peace by giving their lives.”

He concluded by demanding that CM Afridi apologise to the nation for his remarks inciting hostility against the security forces.