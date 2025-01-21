The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which uses money and influence, has now created a new controversy before the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first refused to come to Pakistan to play, citing security concerns, and then shifted the Champions Trophy to a hybrid model at the behest of the International Cricket Council (ICC), while Pakistan also demanded that if the Indian team does not come, the same model will be applied for future events.

According to media reports, however, now the Board of Control for Cricket in India has raised objections to the alleged printing of ‘Pakistan’ (the name of the host country) on the team’s jersey for the Champions Trophy, which has angered cricket fans.

Read more: Champions Trophy; Bad news for those going to Dubai to watch the Pakistan-India match

The Indian team will play its matches in Dubai after the hybrid model is implemented, however, Pakistan is the event host and under ICC rules, the country that is hosting the event has its name written on the jersey of that country, but now India is trying to do politics here too.

Read more: Ticket prices for Champions Trophy matches revealed

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official says that the team is trying to bring ‘politics into cricket’ by refusing to print Pakistan’s name on India’s jerseys, while its captain Rohit Sharma is also being refused to be sent to Pakistan during the captain’s meet and opening ceremony so that the host’s name can be tarnished.

Read more: Champions Trophy; Pak-India showdown, who will have the upper hand?

The official said that now the objection to printing ‘Pakistan’ (the name of the host country) on the jersey is clearly an attempt to create a controversy, which will be responded to in a befitting manner.