The Chinese Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Iranian and Saudi counterparts to discuss the tensions in the Middle East.

According to the news agency, China has appreciated Iran’s initiative of not targeting regional and neighboring countries.

In a conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that he is confident that Iran will handle the situation well while protecting its sovereignty and saving the region from further chaos.

The Chinese foreign minister said that he strongly condemns and opposes the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, the incident is a serious violation of international law and is unacceptable.

On this occasion, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that he is aware of the regional tension and is willing to act with restraint, Iran has no intention of further tension.

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Minister also contacted his Saudi counterpart in which he said that China is ready to work with Riyadh to avoid further tension in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that China is expected to play an active and important role in the current situation, Saudi Arabia fully trusts China and is ready to strengthen communication with China for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.