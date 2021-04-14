Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, on Wednesday chaired a meeting on Karachi transport projects here in Islamabad. As per details, the federal minister chaired a meeting on the karachi green line train, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects to review the pace of work. The meeting briefed the minister that the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway would be completed by the end of August 2021. He directed the Ministry of Railways and PPP Authority to carry out a monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time. SIDCL management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project. The meeting was attended by Secretary Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO PPP Authority, SIDCL, DG Planning Railways and senior officials.