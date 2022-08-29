Ten years after a previous wave of proposed LNG facilities was shelved due to exorbitant prices and local opposition, Canada is making another attempt to create an LNG export business on its west coast.Currently, businesses are concentrating on smaller west coast projects that they predict will be easier and less expensive to build.

The management of smaller projects is simpler, particularly in Canada.”I hope we don’t blow this opportunity because we have another one. The need for global LNG is now more obvious than it was before.

New LNG terminals on Canada’s Atlantic coast have been hindered by environmental and regulatory barriers to pipeline construction.A consortium led by Shell is examining the viability of building Phase 2 of the LNG Canada project, and last month Enbridge announced a C$1.5 billion investment in Pacific Energy Corp.’s Woodfibre LNG project.

A privately held company, is raising money and arranging off-take deals with Asian customers.The 14 million tonne per annum (mtpa) LNG Canada project is being built in Kitimat and is scheduled to go into service in 2025. Construction on Woodfibre will begin in 2023. Out of the 18 projects that have been suggested, only these two have begun.