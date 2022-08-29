Punjab is experiencing a dengue outbreak, according to LAHORE, and 32 new cases were reported there during the course of one day on Monday.32 instances of the dengue virus have been detected in the province over the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Secretary of Health for Punjab.

According to the source, Rawalpindi reported the majority of the cases (15), while Lahore reported 11 instances of the dengue virus. As well as reporting one instance each, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Rajanpur, and Jhelum.

Furthermore, according to the Secretary of Health for Punjab, 1034 dengue illnesses have been documented in the province so far this year, with Lahore alone accounting for 441 of those cases.On August 25, it was mentioned that Sindh has filed 839 cases over the previous 24 days.

In the past 24 days, 839 dengue cases have been registered in Sindh. The majority of them, 787 cases total, were reported in Karachi.Accordingly, the districts of Kemari reported 22, Malir 150, Central 185, and Korangi 38 incidents. According to government statistics, Thatta city outside of Karachi reported more incidents than other districts (13) by a wide margin.