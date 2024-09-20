California: Apple has put its flagship device iPhone 16 on sale for consumers.

Along with the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 also go on sale at Apple Stores worldwide on Friday. The devices were introduced at an event held by the tech company earlier this month and are available for pre-order from September 13. The company also lit up a glass cube at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City, confirming the update to Siri, which means the screen borders of the new iPhones will appear when the feature is released next month. Will light up.

Apple’s new iPhone is the company’s latest foray into artificial intelligence, with new intelligence features set to roll out next October. These new features will allow users to rewrite text, remove objects from photos and interact with the advanced Siri. This software innovation will only be available in the iPhone 16 and last year’s iPhone 15 Pro devices.