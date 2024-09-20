LAHORE: The voice of world famous Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan echoed again after three decades.

His new album ‘Chain of Light’ has been released via Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records. The album was recorded in 1990 at Real World Studios and the 41-minute album is based on four tracks. Tracks like ‘Ya Allah Ya Rehman’ and ‘Aaj Sukh Mitran Di’ on this album take the audience into the powerful world of Khan Sahib’s live performances. ‘Ya Ghos Ya Meer’ adds excitement to the album while ‘Khabram Rashit Nafsh’ brings out the breadth and depth of Khan Sahib’s voice. On the occasion of the album’s release, Peter Gabriel praised Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s talent, saying that the emotion her voice evoked was incredible.