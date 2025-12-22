Law and order situation must be improved for CPEC: Dr. Qibla Ayaz, If India wages war, it will get a harsh response: Ghulam Rasool Baloch

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, i have personally heard the Field Marshal’s speech, what the Field Marshal said in the conversation is correct, reducing terrorism is very difficult, all countries must sit together and play their role to eliminate terrorism, Pakistan-US relations have improved a lot, all these matters are getting better because of the Field Marshal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is working day and night for the development of the country, the economic situation of the country is not good, the government is focusing on improving the economic situation, Economic conditions are going to improve, due to Field Marshal, the country has embarked on the path of development, PTI doesn’t understand anything at this time, things are getting difficult for PTI day by day, PTI has disintegrated, possibilities of improvement are emerging for PTI, all problems can be solved through dialogue, there is justice in the country.

Former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz said the country is gradually moving towards political stability, Pakistan has given India the worst defeat, the Prime Minister and Field Marshal are being given great respect, Pakistan is receiving recognition worldwide, Pakistan has received a lot of respect after May 10, Pakistan will soon move towards stability, only the state can declare jihad, Field Marshal also said the same in his speech, the message of Pakistan has twenty-two points, no one can declare jihad on their own, no group can make such a declaration, Libya has been a very prosperous country, this country is going through very difficult times after Gaddafi, Libya understands the importance of Pakistan, a national unity government should be formed in Libya, there has been a lot of improvement in the media, SK Niazi, you are the man of crisis in the media, SK Niazi sir, your programs are very good, law and order situation must be improved for CPEC.

Former ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch said conditions in Pakistan are improving day by day, It was very difficult for us when Trump was coming to India, the situation in Pakistan is very different now, Pakistan’s relations with the US have improved, Pakistan has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia, this agreement is very welcome for us, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, Pakistan’s image has improved a lot, Pakistan will not forget the defeat of India, we have now reached an agreement with Libya as well, Pakistan has moved towards development, now Pakistan’s voice is being heard all over the world, if there is Pakistan, then we are all there, Pakistan is signing agreements with countries around the world, there is a need to improve internal conditions, if the internal situation is improved, the country will progress further, Pakistan is a nuclear country, Pakistan knows how to protect itself, no one can look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, Field Marshal has put the country on the path of development, the situation in the country is improving day by day, our army is the best army in the world, our intelligent pilots have proven their mettle all over the world, our pilots proved their capabilities during the war, we gave India the worst defeat that will be remembered for centuries, our relations with all countries have improved, India is not digesting all this, If India wages war, it will get a harsh response: justice should be seen being done in the country.