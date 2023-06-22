On Thursday, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) notified higher education institutions that it was rescinding its recent directive telling them to “distance themselves” from actions “incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values.”

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) reaffirmed its commitment to respecting all religions and faiths in a notification released today, adding the following clarification: “The HEC is very respectful of all religions, faiths, and beliefs, as well as the accompanying holidays and festivities observed in the nation.

“The message conveyed in this regard is in no way intended to offend the feelings of any person or group,” the statement reads.

An announcement from the commission earlier this week had angered the members of the organisation.

The fervour displayed in celebrating Holi from the stage of a university was one such “widely reported” and “publicised” incident that the commission mentioned in a notification it released on Tuesday, adding that it had “caused concern and has adversely affected the country’s image.”

The commission’s directive followed Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad, which sparked debate online. Some praised the demonstration of diversity, while others criticised the organisers for violating Islamic principles.

The HEC has now claimed that the prior order was “out of context” as a result of the backlash and the debate that resulted from it.

“The portrayed impression and disseminated connotation that HEC has banned’ celebration of any festivities is out of context to the spirit of the communication made, as HEC has emphasised upon the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country to focus upon the core reason for their existence i.e., academic excellence, research quality, and harnessing the talent of the youth towards a structured, disciplined, and responsible citizen as per the nation’s ideology,” the statement reads.

The statement read, “HEC is pleased to withdraw the same, considering that the message inferred from the communication has regrettably led to misinterpretations.”

The NA speaker criticised the restriction at today’s national assembly session and demanded that it be lifted right away.

The NA posted the following on its official Twitter account in response to the ban the HEC placed on Holi celebrations in educational facilities: “While taking notice regarding the ban imposed by HEC on Holi celebration in educational institutions, NA Speaker cited the Objective Resolution and the Constitution of Pakistan (1973), which acknowledge the rights of minorities and ensure freedom for all religious sects to practise their religious activities.”

The HEC’s illegal and unconstitutional judgement was overturned by the Speaker, and the Parliament will now vigorously pursue the issue.

While taking notice regarding the ban imposed by HEC on Holi celebration in educational institutions, NA Speaker cited the Objective Resolution and the Constitution of Pakistan (1973), which acknowledge the rights of minorities and ensure freedom for all religious sects to… pic.twitter.com/ubpg1ozgKJ — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) June 22, 2023