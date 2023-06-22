Islamabad: Former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has announced to quit Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that I and my family have been in politics for almost 50 years, as far as the May 9 incident is concerned, as a Pakistani I say that GHQ, Corps Commander House and Martyrs’ Memorials The attackers are guilty of anti-nationalism.

He said that miscreants did not attack GHQ, did not attack Cork Commander House, but they attacked the heart of Pakistan, attacked Pakistaniness, I strongly condemn all their impure intentions and impure actions. It is a demand as a patriotic Pakistani that such people should be punished.

He further said that those who confronted the institutions, I strongly condemn that confrontation, and because of the disagreement with the policy of confrontation, I also said at every forum of the party that we should not confront. It should be done, not to fight with the institutions, but on the basis of what happened, I announce separation from Tehreek-e-Insaaf.