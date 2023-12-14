Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in the American jail, has said that her sister’s life is in danger.

Talking about her arrival in Karachi from America, Fawzia Siddiqui said that Aafia Siddiqui’s body had more injuries than before, and the meeting was kept very short, the visit was for 8 hours, out of which only 3 hours could be found for the meeting.

According to Fauzia Siddiqui, her lawyer said that Dr. Aafia has been treated badly.

Dr. Aafia was sexually assaulted in jail, revealed

It should be noted that it was revealed that Dr. Aafia, imprisoned in the American prison, was sexually assaulted at least twice.

This disclosure was made by Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Clive Stafford, who said that the government of Pakistan is aware of the incidents of sexual assault on Dr. Aafia.

Dr. Aafia’s lawyer, Clive Stafford-Smith, while talking to Geo News, said, “Dr. Aafia told me about the sexual assault after which the complaint was filed. She was sexually assaulted by the prison guards at least twice while the prison He was sexually harassed countless times by the inmates of