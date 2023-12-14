Israel has admitted the huge loss of life so far in the ground operation in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Israel launched a ground operation in Gaza on October 27 and has so far faced fierce resistance from the Mujahideen.

The death of Israeli soldiers in the ground operation is continuously increasing.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, has claimed that Israeli soldiers have suffered heavy casualties in the Shujaya and Khan Yunis areas of Gaza and 15 soldiers including officers have been killed.

7 Israeli soldiers including 4 more officers were killed in Gaza

However, Israeli forces have admitted that 10 soldiers, including senior officers, have been killed in a ground operation in Gaza.

According to the Israeli army, 9 soldiers, including the commander of the Golani Brigade, Colonel Ishaq, a lieutenant colonel, 3 majors, and a captain, were killed in Shujaya yesterday, while another soldier from the Air Force was also killed in Gaza.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation in Gaza has reached 115.

On the other hand, on the loss of Israeli lives in Shujaiya, Hamas has said that the death of 10 soldiers, including officers, on Shujaiya night is a question about the combat capability of the Israeli army.

Hamas says that the enemy cannot face our resistance in the field, we are determined to make Gaza a graveyard for the enemy.

Hamas added that the Israeli people should know that their ineffective leadership does not care about the loss of their soldiers, that Israel should not kill its soldiers unjustly, and that if the advance and the war continue, the loss of Israelis will continue to increase. The only option is to withdraw from Gaza and liberate occupied Palestine.