The 28-point joint declaration of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan has been issued.

According to the joint statement released by the Foreign Office, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Other cabinet members were also involved.

According to the joint statement, President Ibrahim Raisi held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the level of delegations, the parties reviewed all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, and regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

The statement said that several memorandums of understanding and agreements were also signed between the two countries, and it was agreed to enhance mutual relations through regular exchange of high-level visits to strengthen brotherly relations.

According to the Foreign Office, historical, cultural, religious, and civilizational relations between the two neighbors and Muslim countries were highlighted.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has returned home after completing his visit to Pakistan

The arrival of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Lahore and Karachi, Ministers and Chief Ministers received a warm welcome

According to the joint statement, Pakistan and Iran condemned the attack on the Iranian consular session in Damascus. Agreed to cooperate.

The two countries also agreed that cooperation is aimed at preventing terrorism, and drug and human trafficking.

It should be remembered that the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, was to reach Pakistan on April 22, after which he visited Lahore and Karachi, and then Ibrahim Raisi completed his visit and returned home today.