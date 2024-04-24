Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released new rankings for T20, ODI and Test players.

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav remains at the top of the T20I batsmen rankings released by ICC, while England’s Phil Salt is second and Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is at third.

After the World Cup, the ICC ranking continues, which player is in which position?

Among T20 batters, South Africa’s Aiden Markram came to the fourth position, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved down one rank to the fifth position.

According to the current ranking, Babar Azam is the first, India’s Shibman Gul is second and Virat Kohli is at the third position among ODI batsmen.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is the first, England’s Joe Root is the second and Babar Azam is the third in the Test rankings.