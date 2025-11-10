Post of Chief of Defence Forces Is Need of the Era: Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Make amendments, but also move forward for public issues: PTI Leader Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News S.K. Niazi, while conducting his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, In the talk show Sachi Baat, senior leader Qadir Khan Mandokhel sat across from host S.K. Niazi, discussing one of the most talked-about developments in the country the passing of the 27th Constitutional Amendment by the Senate. With a thoughtful tone, Mandokhel pointed out that even one member each from PTI and JUI had voted in favor, showing that consensus was possible when the cause was right.

he reflected on the state of Pakistan’s judicial system, emphasizing that over 56,000 cases are still pending in the Supreme Court. “If this system keeps relying on paperwork and letters instead of real reforms,” he warned, “it will not sustain for long.”

Mandokhel also revealed an interesting detail the sound systems used in both the National Assembly and Senate were imported from Germany, a small but telling sign of how things work within the state machinery.

Turning serious, he urged senior lawyer Azhar Siddique to “speak honestly and fearlessly,” stressing that the rule of law must come before personal interests. he lamented Pakistan’s current 141st position in the global justice index, saying that “judicial reforms aren’t a choice anymore they’re a necessity.”

Recalling the hardships faced by President Asif Ali Zardari, Mandokhel reminded viewers, “he spent twelve long years in prison. Even then, his dignity was attacked yet he stands today as the head of state. That position deserves respect, not just for a term, but for life.”

He added that had the Prime Minister been granted full constitutional immunity, perhaps even the founder of PTI could have found some legal protection under it.

Looking to the future, Mandokhel hinted that after the 27th Amendment, another the 28th might soon follow. “Times have changed,” he said wistfully. “the life we lived is not the life our children are living today. but I truly believe this amendment will bring some relief to the common man.”

In the latest episode of Sachi Baat, defense analyst General (R) Abdul Qayyum joined the discussion, offering a calm and analytical take on the country’s latest constitutional developments. Speaking about the 27th Amendment, he reminded viewers that amendments to Article 243 had been a long-standing necessity.

“For years, we’ve known this change was due,” he said thoughtfully. “The creation of the post of Chief of Defence Forces isn’t just a formality it’s a requirement of the modern era. the nature of warfare, defense coordination, and national security demands such structural clarity.”

However, the retired general also cautioned against over-amending the Constitution. “Revisions are important,” he noted, “but they should be kept minimal and purposeful. every alteration must aim to strengthen institutions, not weaken them.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s legislative history, he recalled the parliamentary committee formed during the 18th Amendment, which had debated proposals for four days before reaching a consensus. “That’s how democracy should function through dialogue and understanding.”

Commenting on the 27th Amendment, General Qayyum maintained that there was nothing controversial or alarming in it. “These are adjustments that can’t be denied or ignored,” he explained. “Still, healthy debate on such matters is always welcome the more discussion, the better the outcome.”

When the topic of immunity and accountability arose, he offered a balanced perspective. “We can certainly talk more about immunity,” he said, “but if there’s no accountability, where will the system go? Immunity cannot mean impunity.”

With a hint of disappointment, he concluded by reflecting on Pakistan’s political culture. “Unfortunately, an element of revenge runs through our politics,” he said. “It’s time we rise above personal grudges and focus on the real issues governance, justice, and the well-being of the people.”

On Sachi Baat, PTI leader Azhar Siddique joined S.K. Niazi to share his candid thoughts on the country’s ongoing political and constitutional debates. From the outset, Siddique emphasized the need for introspection, saying, “Before anything else, we must understand what our real issues are as a nation.”

He spoke passionately about the challenges faced by Pakistan’s younger generation. “Our new generation is being deprived of basic education and healthcare,” he lamented. “If we fail them now, what future are we preparing for?”

In a rare moment of political courtesy, Siddique praised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) for their clarity on certain national matters, saying that acknowledgment should be given where it’s due.

Turning his attention to the political environment after the removal of the PTI founder, Siddique didn’t hold back. “After the overthrow of our leader,” he said, “lootocracy the rule of plunder has become a way of life.”

Discussing recent proposals, he questioned the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court: “What difference will it make if this court is formed?” he asked. “You are here; we are here the real question is: what benefit will reach the common man?”

Drawing comparisons with the European judicial system, Siddique noted that their courts function efficiently because “very few cases even reach the higher judiciary.” In Pakistan, he observed, “the number of lawyers who truly understand the Constitution is very small and that’s where much of the problem lies.”

Criticizing the process behind the 27th Amendment, he argued that all stakeholders should have been consulted. “Remember the 18th Amendment?” he said. “It took nine months, and everyone was taken on board. That’s how major constitutional changes should happen.”

Siddique also pointed to the broad immunity enjoyed by those in power. “A person sitting in the Presidency can do almost anything,” he remarked. “That’s the power of immunity. But tell me has any real work ever been done in the interest of the people in the past seventy years?”

He recalled one achievement with pride: “We drafted and passed the first law for special persons it went through the courts and became reality.” Currently, he said, he is fighting legal battles over petrol prices, emphasizing that these are not political fights, but fights for fairness.

As the discussion wrapped up, Siddique summed up his stance with conviction: “Make all the amendments you want,” he said, “but move forward on public issues that’s where real change begins.”