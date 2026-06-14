Islamabad : President Asif Ali Zardari has commended the security forces for conducting successful operations against terrorists in North Waziristan, terming their actions a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against militancy.

He lauded the professionalism and bravery of the personnel involved in the operations and reaffirmed the state’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for eliminating terrorists belonging to the so-called “Fitna al-Khawarij” during intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan. He said that the neutralisation of key militant figures represents a major success for the country’s counter-terrorism efforts.

‘Major success against terrorism’

The president described the elimination of India-backed militant elements as a significant breakthrough, stating that such operations reflect the high level of professionalism and operational capability of the security forces engaged in counter-terrorism efforts across the country.

‘Nation stands with security forces’

Reaffirming national unity, the president said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in their efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to ensuring lasting peace and stability through sustained action against militant networks.

He further noted that continued intelligence-based operations are essential to dismantle remaining terrorist hideouts and prevent any attempts to destabilise the security situation in the region.