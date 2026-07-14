Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after offering condolences to the Amir of Qatar over the passing of former Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani during their visit to Doha.

Both the prime minister and PML-N president, along with the Pakistani delegation, conveyed sympathies to the Qatari leadership and people and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Sheikh Hamad.

While offering Fateha, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan stands with Qatar in this hour of grief and expressed solidarity with the Qatari leadership and people.

The premier paid tribute to the late former Amir, describing him as a visionary leader and statesman whose leadership transformed Qatar into a modern and prosperous nation.

Shehbaz said Sheikh Hamad, widely recognised as the architect of modern Qatar, would always be remembered for his contributions to regional peace and stability.

The Amir of Qatar thanked Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistani delegation for visiting Doha and offering condolences over the demise of Sheikh Hamad.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present during the visit.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Doha earlier on Monday on a one-day visit to Qatar, where he was received at the airport by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani.