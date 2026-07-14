Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington on Monday, discussing measures to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber investigations and law enforcement.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed steps to prevent terrorist financing and enhance coordination in cyber investigations, including the provision of necessary resources.

The FBI director, while hosting the interior minister at the FBI headquarters, stressed the importance of further strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and the United States in areas related to security and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, regional security concerns remained in focus as tensions in the Gulf region continued to rise.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage showing drone boats targeting Iranian naval facilities, claiming that three unmanned surface vessels were used to strike Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base.

CENTCOM said the operation reduced Iran’s capability to carry out attacks using naval assets.

Responding to the developments, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has always been and will continue to be the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said commercial vessels using the strategic waterway for safe passage should pay a fee, adding that a proposed 20 per cent charge was too high and that Tehran would impose a reasonable fee.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global maritime route and a major point of regional security tensions.