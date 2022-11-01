LAHORE: Yumna Zaidi, who has won three Lux Style Awards for Best Actress, is a blazing star in the television industry thanks to her extraordinary talent and distinctive style. For her adaptable role in the drama series “Bakhtawar,” which is currently airing, the actor recently received a tonne of accolades.

When discussing her experience playing the extremely challenging and distinctive roles of Bakhtu and Bakhtawar in a recent interview, Zaidi revealed the challenging side of the behind-the-scenes work.”It was quite tough to move from Bakhtu to Bakhtawar.

It was very difficult to appear on screen without makeup and in baggy clothing while maintaining the tone of a male character, but I took it on as a challenge to illustrate the injustice that women face everywhere and to show how they struggle and maintain their resolve in the face of difficult circumstances in their lives “declared Yumna .

The actress from “Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila” continued by expressing her gratitude to the courageous women who deal with the stereotypical surroundings on a daily basis as she recalled her own experience on set.

The actress said, “While shooting scenes in the neighbourhood markets for both the roles of Bakhtu and Bakhtawar, I realised the difficult daily life of a woman or girl when she has to move out, travel, work, or shop alone because it is really a difficult thing for women to face the biassed environment all by herself.”

A strong girl and her method of coping with the terrible treatment of women by society are the subjects of the ongoing, highly regarded drama series.