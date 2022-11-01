ISLAMABAD: According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, minister of information and broadcasting, the general elections would be held on schedule and in compliance with the constitution. She expressed regret for Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, who had said that the country will grow under democracy and that it would continue to serve the people in a televised message on Tuesday.

The Pakistani people, according to the information minister, support the constitution and the rule of law.She claimed that although the state is well aware of its obligations to protect the public, the PTI is preparing for a deadly march. We’ll do all in our power to protect the populace. She claimed that intimidation, threats, and remarks cannot be used to put pressure on the populace.

Imran Khan will leave before reaching the federal capital, according to the information minister, who also claimed that the PML (N) knows how to handle the lengthy march.Marriyum Aurangzeb reported that Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, had unveiled the historic Kissan package for the advancement of the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister, according to her, has issued instructions for the swift implementation of the package.Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to China, the information minister was optimistic that it would promote the CPEC project that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping had envisioned.

She regretted the four-year delay in the multibillion dollar corridor project. She claimed that we had taken away all barriers to Chinese investment and had restarted any stalled projects.