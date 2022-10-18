The business announced on Monday that Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube will increase opportunities for advertisers to reach music and podcast listeners and viewers on linked televisions.

The statements come at a time when the advertising sector is struggling due to supply-chain disruptions and record-high inflation, which has led to a reduction in marketing spending from some firms.

According to Debbie Weinstein, vice president of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, this has caused advertisers to become “laser-focused” on the kinds of marketing that will reach new customers and increase product sales.

They are interested in learning what works and how to increase their efforts, she said.The online video platform announced that it would increase audio advertising around the globe to enable businesses to target users who use YouTube to listen to music or podcasts.

According to the firm, which cited an Edison Research research, despite being better renowned for watching videos, YouTube is the second-most popular service for listening to podcasts.

When consumers watch videos on internet-connected TVs or other devices, the platform will also provide a new package of advertising placements called “Moment Blast,” which will give a brand great positioning on some of the most popular YouTube content.

According to Weinstein, brands can purchase the package to “own” significant events like sporting contests or product launches.